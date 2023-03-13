Uptown Target store closing in May

The Target store in the uptown area of Minneapolis will close May 13, a Target spokesperson has told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

The Minneapolis-based retailer says the decision to close a store “isn’t something we take lightly” and is only made “after multiple years of trying to improve performance.”

The spokesperson says the 45 employees at the store will be offered job opportunities at nearby Target stores.

The store, which at 22,000 square feet, is quite a bit smaller than an average full-sized Target store, opened in 2017.

Target says it does not own the building at 1300 W. Lake St., and is figuring out next steps with the building’s landlord.