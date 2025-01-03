Man already in prison for assault sentenced to over 14 years on federal charges

A man already in prison for multiple assault charges was sentenced in federal court Thursday.

Kamau Evans, 32, was handed a 176-month prison sentence (a little more than 14.5 years) plus three years of probation after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Evans is already in prison after being convicted of multiple assault charges in September 2024. It was determined at the federal court sentencing that the firearm charge would be served concurrently with his previous sentence of 23 years in prison.

Evans’ charges stem from an incident on Jan. 14, 2024, when Evans reportedly broke into a woman’s house in Minneapolis, assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her.

A few minutes later, police were called to gunfire on the 2300 block of West Broadway, where officers learned Evans reportedly shot out a patio door, entered the home and was threatening multiple people, including a 7-year-old child.

Police entered the home through a side entrance, and that’s when Evans fired at least one shot at officers, who retreated.

Evans then went to the second floor of the home, where he jumped out of a window, landed on a porch, and tried to run away on foot.

Police say Evans was then arrested and brought to HCMC for apparent non-life-threatening injuries from jumping out of the window.