Man convicted of assault charges ordered to serve time in prison

A man who was charged for breaking into a woman’s Minneapolis home and then shot at police has been ordered to serve time in prison.

Court documents show Kamau Evans, 32, was originally scheduled to have a jury trial start this week but was sentenced on Aug. 22 for two counts of first-degree assault – use of deadly force against a peace officer and one count of second-degree assault. During the hearing, six other charges were dismissed, including three other counts of first-degree assault against a peace officer and one illegal firearm possession charge.

According to court documents, Evans was ordered by Judge Daniel Moreno to spend a combined 276 months (23 years) in the St. Cloud prison, which will be served at the same time as his sentence for the federal case. He received 222 days of credit for time already spent behind bars.

Evans is expected to be sentenced for that case in November. He entered a guilty plea to illegally possessing a firearm in federal court in late July.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Evans broke into a home on the 2400 block of Ogema Place in mid-January. A 41-year-old woman reported that Evans, the father of her children, broke into her home shortly after 3 a.m., assaulted her and threatened to kill her. The woman’s 19-year-old and infant sons were also in the home but weren’t injured.

Police also learned the woman had an order for protection against Evans and that he had multiple warrants for assault in Anoka, Steel and Blue Earth counties.

A few minutes later, police were called to gunfire on the 2300 block of West Broadway, where officers learned Evans reportedly shot out a patio door, entered the home and was threatening a 74-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 7-year-old child. It was determined that the three people threatened in the home were related to the 41-year-old woman.

Police entered the home through a side entrance, and that’s when Evans fired at least one shot at officers.