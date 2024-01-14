Suspect arrested after shooting at Minneapolis police, no injuries reported
Minneapolis police say a suspect is in custody after shooting at them early Sunday morning, but no one was injured.
Police say the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Broadway.
It’s unclear if officers fired shots during the incident.
