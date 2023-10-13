Man accused of stealing ruby slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ enters guilty plea

A man indicted for allegedly stealing ruby slippers from the Judy Garland Museum pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday.

Terry Jon Martin was charged with one count of theft of major artwork via an indictment in May 2023.

Martin pleaded guilty to that charge in federal court in Duluth on Friday morning, according to court records.

The pair of iconic shoes — of which there are only four remaining pairs — were taken in August 2005. They were valued at $100,000 but are now believed to be worth millions of dollars.

Federal authorities along with the Grand Rapids Police found the shoes in July of 2018; however, the investigation is ongoing by the FBI’s Minneapolis Division.

Jill Sanborn, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis division, said a new tip received in the summer of 2017 helped lead officials to find the slippers.

A sentencing date had not yet been set.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Man accused of stealing ruby slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ expected to change plea

Man who allegedly stole Judy Garland’s Ruby Slippers enters not guilty plea

Man indicted for allegedly stealing ruby slippers from Judy Garland museum

Judy Garland’s Missing Ruby Slippers Have Been Found, Authorities Report