Man who allegedly stole Judy Garland’s Ruby Slippers enters not guilty plea

The man accused of stealing the Wizard of Oz ruby slippers has entered a plea of not guilty, according to court records.

Court documents show Terry Jon Martin entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday in federal court for one count of Theft of Major Artwork.

Jurors returned the indictment for the theft of an object of cultural heritage from the care, custody or control of a museum in May, court records show.

Martin allegedly stole the pair of iconic shoes, which are one of four remaining pairs, in late August of 2005.

The shoes are worth at least $100,000, and although they were ensured for $1 million at the time of the theft, the current market appraisal values them at $3.5 million.

Federal authorities, along with Grand Rapids police, found the shoes in July of 2018. However, the investigation is ongoing by the FBI’s Minneapolis Division.

RELATED: Man indicted for allegedly stealing ruby slippers from Judy Garland museum

RELATED: Man indicted in theft of ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland