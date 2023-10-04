Man accused of stealing ruby slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ expected to change plea

The man accused of stealing the ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” is expected to change his plea to guilty next week.

Court records show a change of plea hearing for Terry Jon Martin has been set for Oct. 13.

Martin was charged in federal court back in May and initially pleaded not guilty to theft of major artwork.

The pair of iconic shoes — of which there are only four remaining pairs — were taken in August 2005. They were valued at $100,000 but are now believed to be worth millions of dollars.

Authorities recovered the shoes during a sting operation in July 2018 in Minneapolis.