Man indicted for allegedly stealing ruby slippers from Judy Garland museum

The man accused of stealing a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota has been formally charged in federal court.

An indictment filed Tuesday in federal court in Minneapolis says Terry Jon Martin is charged with one count of Theft of Major Artwork. Jurors returned the indictment for the theft of an object of cultural heritage from the care, custody or control of a museum.

Martin allegedly stole the pair of iconic shoes, which are one of four remaining pairs, in late August of 2005.

The shoes are worth at least $100,000, and although they were ensured for $1 million at the time of the theft, the current market appraisal values them at $3.5 million.

Federal authorities along with the Grand Rapids Police found the shoes in July of 2018; however, the investigation is ongoing by the FBI’s Minneapolis Division.

According to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Martin is not in custody, and is expected to have his initial appearance in a few weeks.

