Man accused of shooting MPD officer pleads guilty

The man accused of shooting at a Minneapolis police officer who was pursuing a reported stolen vehicle, hitting the officer in the shoulder, has entered a petition to plead guilty.

Frederick Leon Davis Jr. agreed to plead guilty to attempted murder on Monday for the shooting that hurt Officer Jacob Spies, according to court records.

RELATED: Minneapolis police officer shot and injured Friday evening, 4 suspects in custody

It happened back on Aug. 11, as Spies followed a reported stolen vehicle. Fortunately, Spies wasn’t seriously hurt.

Prosecutors say Davis, 19, fired at least 15 shots at Spies.

RELATED: 2 charged in shooting that hurt Minneapolis police officer

According to his plea, he’s expected to get between 11 and 13 years in prison when he’s sentenced on May 16. A teen previously pleaded guilty in December to his role and a woman accused of aiding is set to make her next court appearance on May 14.