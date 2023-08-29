Federal affidavit shows Minneapolis officer narrowly escaped death

On Aug. 11, Minneapolis Police Officer Jacob Spies was shot in the shoulder after he followed the driver of a reported stolen vehicle.

A new affidavit filed by an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives stated, “The bullet narrowly missed a main artery in the undercover officer’s right arm.”

Four suspects were arrested in connection with the incident. Frederick Leon Davis Jr. was charged with second-degree attempted murder, and Navaeh Page, who was a passenger in the stolen car, was charged with aiding an offender.

The affidavit also said there was a juvenile in the stolen car and prosecutors contend Davis pulled a gun, which had been illegally converted into an automatic weapon, and fired at least 15 rounds at Officer Spies.

The federal agent also stated the same gun “had been linked to five different shootings in the Twin Cities area.” The document said the stolen car was reported to be “involved in a spree of robberies and carjackings in Brooklyn Park” prior to the shooting incident with Officer Spies.

The juvenile and fourth passenger in the stolen car have not been charged in connection with the stolen car or the shooting.

Officer Spies is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.