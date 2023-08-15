2 charged in shooting that hurt Minneapolis police officer

Two people have been charged in connection to the shooting that hurt a Minneapolis police officer Friday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department says Officer Jacob Spies, a seven-year veteran, was shot after following a vehicle that had fled an attempted traffic stop earlier in the night. He was hit in the shoulder and received treatment at a local hospital.

Police said four people — three adults and a juvenile — were arrested after other officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed into a parked car at 21st Avenue North and Upton Avenue North.

Tuesday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged 19-year-old Frederick Leon Davis Jr. with attempted second-degree murder and 20-year-old Nevaeh Lee Page with aiding an offender.

RELATED: Minneapolis police officer shot and injured Friday evening, 4 suspects in custody

Charging documents note that a witness to the shooting said he’d seen a male shoot at the vehicle and described him and the clothing he was wearing. That description matched Davis, the criminal complaint states.

Another one of the people inside the vehicle later told officers that Davis was the shooting.

Officers found two guns in the vehicle Davis and Page had been in, including a “ghost gun” and another with a switch to make it fully automatic, the complaint adds.

Davis claimed he didn’t know anyone other than Page in the vehicle and had used it as an Uber, according to the complaint. He also claimed he was asleep in the back seat, never heard gunshots and only woke up when the vehicle crashed.

Page, on the other hand, said Davis was driving and said she was asleep until she heard sirens from the officers pursuing them. However, she denied ever hearing shots.

They’re both scheduled to make their initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation remains active, meaning additional charges are possible.

“We experienced a disturbing level of gun violence over the weekend. The danger that comes with all gun violence is intensified when firearms are modified to make them fully automatic, as occurred in this attack,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. “Our office will continue to prioritize prosecution of this type of violence, to bring justice for victims and their families, and to get these dangerous weapons off the street. I am grateful the injured officer is on the road to recovery. As we begin the prosecution of these two individuals we will continue to work closely with law enforcement on the investigation to ensure all involved are held accountable.”