Hundreds of volunteers join search for missing Winona woman Madeline Kingsbury

Hundreds of people showed up Friday to help law enforcement search for a Winona woman who hasn’t been seen in a week.

On Friday morning, a mass search operation got underway in both Winona and Fillmore counties as the search for 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury continued.

The search in both counties started at 9 a.m. At noon, law enforcement provided a brief update and said more than 700 volunteers showed up between the two sites to join in the search for Kingsbury, which also allowed them to expand the search slightly into Houston County. You can watch the full news conference in the video above.

However, law enforcement didn’t provide any other updates, saying there isn’t any suspect or person of interest. Officials did again ask residents in the area to check their properties any buildings on them and any security footage to check for anything suspicious.

This aerial view shows hundreds of people gathered in Winona on April 7, 2023, ready to search for missing woman Madeline Kingsbury. (KSTP-TV)

Anyone with information that could help in the search for Kingsbury is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Winona police at 507-457-6288.

Kingsbury was last seen the morning of March 31 at her home in Winona. After she dropped her kids off at daycare that day, authorities say she never showed up for work, picked up her children or made other arrangements.

Her family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her return.

Afternoon searches in both Winona and Fillmore counties are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Friday.

