Prayer ceremony to be held for missing Madeline Kingsbury in Winona Friday

The family of Madeline Kingsbury, who has been missing since March 31, is inviting the public to join them in a prayer ceremony in Winona on Friday evening.

The “Shining A Light For Madeline” event will be held in Veterans Memorial Park at 7:30 p.m. on May 5 at the bandshell.

Family and friends will speak after the ceremony.

Attendees are asked to download the “candle app” to their smartphone in lieu of lit candles.

“The generosity and compassion shown to Madeline’s family and loved ones has not been left unnoticed,” the family wrote. “They look forward to seeing everyone from near and far to join them in shining a light for Maddi and guiding her home.”