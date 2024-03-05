Lawmakers, commission member to discuss new legislation for state flag, seal designs

The way Minnesota selects designs for its state flag and seal may change in the future.

On Tuesday, some Republican lawmakers, as well as Aaron Wittnebel, a member of the State Emblems Redesign Commission who represents the Ojibwe communities, are expected to discuss legislation that would “make corrections” to the new state seal and give Minnesotans a say on whether the new state flag should be approved.

Others who are expected to attend the event are state representatives Bjorn Olson (R-Fairmont), state senators Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa) and Eric Lucero (R-St. Michael) and others.

They are expected to speak at 2 p.m. in the Capitol, and a rally by those opposing the new flag is scheduled to take place beforehand.

The newly chosen Minnesota state seal.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the commission picked a base design for the new flag on Dec. 15, days after the top three flag design submissions were chosen. That was after more than 2,600 design submissions were made by the public, which was then narrowed to six back in November.

The new designs are expected to take effect later this spring unless state lawmakers decide otherwise.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established to adopt a new design for the official state seal and a new design for the official state flag. For more information, visit the State Emblems Redesign Commission’s website.