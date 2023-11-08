They asked, Minnesotans answered: See the submissions for the new state flag and seal

Last month, the commission working to find a new Minnesota flag and seal invited the public to submit their own designs for consideration. By the end of the month, more than 2,600 designs were entered, with about 85% of those being ideas for the flag.

Now, the public can see those submissions and share their thoughts on which ones should be seriously considered for the next state flag and seal.

Some are essentially the same as the currently used designs while others are quite creative and … interesting.

Members of the State Emblems Redesign Commission are scheduled to narrow the list down to their top 25 designs on Nov. 17 before unveiling the top five flag and seal designs to the public on Nov. 29.

The public will be able to continue commenting on their favorites until the commission chooses its top choice for the flag and seal around Dec. 12. It’s also possible that a public submission is tweaked slightly for final consideration.

The commission was created during the 2023 legislative session and has to submit its recommendation for the new official state flag and seal designs by Jan. 1.

To see the state flag submissions, click here. To see the state seal submissions, click here.