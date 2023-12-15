State commission picks base design for new flag

We’re another step closer to knowing what Minnesota’s next flag will look like.

The State Emblems Resign Commission and graphic designers met Friday afternoon in St. Paul and took a big step, narrowing the choice from three down to one base design. That’s after the top three were chosen at Tuesday’s meeting.

Flag Submission F2100 Flag Submission F944 Flag Submission F1953

While the commission selected F1953, some changes are still possible. Alterations could include changes to the colors, sizing and star designs. Some of those alterations being considered can be seen below.

The Commission has selected the first column – 1953. @KSTP pic.twitter.com/lJhba8XhPn — Callan Gray (@CallanGrayNews) December 15, 2023

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the commission adopted changes to the final seal under consideration, although more changes are still possible before the final one is adopted.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established to adopt a new design for the official state seal and a new design for the official state flag no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

For more information, visit the State Emblems Redesign Commission’s website.