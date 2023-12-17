Mixed reactions to likely final design for new state flag, commission member confident

Its designation is F1953… and its fate is possibly flying as Minnesota’s next state flag.

The commission in charge of picking the new flag is referring to it as the final base concept, as tweaks can still be made. But after many meetings and more than 2,500 public submissions, what Minnesota’s state flag will be is more clear.

Minnesota Historical Society: Flag Submission F1953

In a description from the designer, it says the navy is an abstract shape of the state, adding in part: “A white northern star represents our state’s motto: L’etoile du Nord, meaning ‘star of the north,’ and also represents a symbol of unity above a land of diversity.”

The State Emblems Redesign Commission has made the process as public as it could, and with that came many opinions on their selections. No matter, they have to land on a final design by the first of the new year.

“This is the one I voted for,” Addie Lovaas, who is a fan of the final base concept, said to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “I liked it the best for sure.”

Others feel differently — Anne Hinricsh says she’s lukewarm on the final pick but appreciates the effort with the whole process.

“There’s a lot of things about our [current] flag that I didn’t like,” Hinricsh said. “So, I think it was time to revamp it and modernize it. [But], it wouldn’t have been my first choice.”

Even some members of the commission were pulling for other designs.

“I think my personal favorite got lost somewhere along that path, which is fine,” Michael Harralson, who sits on the redesign commission, said.

Harralson is one of three members representing the public and while it’s not his favorite, he still has confidence in the design that will shape the final decision.

“I hope the people [of] Minnesota, whether it’s the cities, up north, Southwest, all over the state can find themselves rallying behind this flag,” Harralson said.

The commission will have its next meeting on Tuesday, where Harralson expects they will land on the final pick.

