It’s back: Help name MnDOT snowplows in contest’s 4th year

For the fourth consecutive year, Minnesotans can help name state snowplows.

Back by popular demand, the Minnesota Department of Transportation kicked off its “Name a Snowplow” contest on Tuesday, allowing residents to submit their most witty, unique and state- or winter-themed plow name ideas online.

Ideas can be submitted online through noon on Dec. 15. This year, MnDOT is limiting entries to one per person, and the names can be no more than 30 characters.

Again, the agency says entries with profanity or any other inappropriate language, as well as any politically inspired names, won’t be considered. Past winners — like Plowy McPlowFace, Blader Tot Hotdish, Han Snowlo and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow — will also not be considered.

MnDOT will trim the list of submissions after the entry period closes and then open voting on a group of finalists next month. The top eight names will make their way onto a snowplow, with one going to each district in the state.

Click here to see the 2023 winners and here for the 2022 winners.

The contest also inspired Washington County to hold its own contest this year, with submissions also open until Dec. 15.