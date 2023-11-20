Washington County invites residents to name a snowplow

The popularity of the state’s snowplow naming contest has led a county to follow suit.

Washington County says it will allow residents to submit ideas and help name one of its snowplows.

Submissions must be made online, and that form will be open until Dec. 15.

County staff will then review the entries and choose the finalists before opening a final vote from the public in January. The county says any submissions that include profanity or inappropriate language will not be considered.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has done its “Name a Snowplow” contest for the past three years. Click here to see this year’s winners.