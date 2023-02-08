Blizzo, Blader Tot Hotdish among this year’s snowplow name contest winners

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has announced the winners of this year’s snowplow naming contest.

The contest began in December, when more than 10,400 names were submitted to the agency for consideration.

Last month, MnDOT announced the 60 finalists which were then voted on by Minnesotans through last February.

Wednesday, the agency announced more than 64,000 people voted and chose the following eight names:

Clearopathtra

Blader Tot Hotdish

Better Call Salt

Sleetwood Mac

Blizzo

Scoop! There it is

Han Snowlo

Yer a Blizzard, Harry

MnDOT says following this year’s contest, there are now 25 named snowplows across the state. District 1 staff members added a named snowplow that covers Highway 33 near the Fond du Lac Reservation. That plow is named “Giiwedin”, the Ojibwe word for the North Wind.

“Blizzo” will be clearing roads in the Metro, while “Sleetwood Mac” will be in District 4, which covers West Central Minnesota. Northern Minnesota will have “Blader Tot Hotdish” in District 2, while “Clearopathtra” will be in District 1.

Central Minnesota – District 3 – will have “Better Call Salt” and “Scoop! There it is” will be in southeast Minnesota’s District 6. “Han Snowlo” will be in South Central Minnesota, or District 7.

Meanwhile, District 8, which covers Southwest Minnesota, will have “Yer a Blizzard, Harry”.

Sir Plows-a-Lot once again fell short of the eighth spot, and finished in tenth place, just behind Taylor Drift. CLICK HERE for a full list of names and total votes for each name.