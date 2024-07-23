Hamline University and former professor who showed image of Prophet Muhammad reach settlement in lawsuit

Hamline University and a former art history professor have reached a settlement in a religious discrimination and defamation lawsuit.

Erika López Prater sued the school after it decided not to renew her contract. This decision followed López Prater showing a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad during class, sparking a national debate on academic freedom. Many Muslims see showing the image of the Prophet Muhammad as sacrilegious.

The terms of the settlement are sealed by the court.

