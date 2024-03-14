Goo Goo Dolls, Counting Crows among Basilica Block Party lineup

The Basilica Block Party is back for summer 2024 and the lineup includes some iconic bands set to play alongside local favorites.

The Basilica Block Party will be held at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Friday, Aug. 1, and Saturday, Aug. 2.

On Friday, the Goo Goo Dolls will hit the main stage before The Fray, Dean Lewis, Red Clay Strays, and Yam Haus. On the local stage, festivalgoers can hear live performances from local artists like Run Westy Run, Black Widows, The Ocean Blue, Whiskey Rock and Roll Club, Parishes, and Cindy Lawson.

On Saturday, the Counting Crows are headlining the main stage along with Needtobreathe, Judah & The Lion, Phillip Phillips, Ingrid Andress, and Guytano.

More metro-area bands will perform on the local stage on Saturday, including St. Paul and The Minneapolis Funk All Stars, Nur-D, The Mary Jane Alm Band, She’s Green, and the Muatas.

Doors open at 12 p.m. on both days, with performances beginning at 1 p.m.

Last year, organizers announced an extension to the 2022 hiatus. The last block party was held in September 2021, and attendees were required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

