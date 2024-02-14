Basilica Block Party teases return of music festival

The Basicila Block Party, a large two-day summer musical festival put on the by Basilica of St. Mary’s in Minneapolis to benefit the church, teased on social media and its website that the festival may return.

An announcement is set for Thursday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m., according to the countdown clock on its website, and no official statement on the future of the festival has been made.

The event hasn’t happened since 2021. In 2022, organizers said the festival would be taking a one-year hiatus, which was then extended in 2023 for a second year.

The festival, which started in 1995, happens outside on church grounds, typically in July.