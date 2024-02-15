Basilica Block Party is back this summer with a new location

The Basilica Block Party is returning this summer after a 2-year hiatus, but it will not happen at its usual location outside the Basilica of St. Mary’s in Minneapolis.

The Basilica Block Party announced Thursday it is coming back to Boom Island Park on Aug. 2 and 3.

According to its website, the lineup will include more than 10 bands across the festival. For more information on upcoming lineups and tickets, click here.

Last year, organizers announced an extension to its 2022 hiatus. The last block party was held in September of 2021, where attendees were required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

In 2020, the festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

The summer music festival started back in 1995 and it is typically held in July.