Basilica Block Party hiatus extended, to be reconsidered in future

The Basilica Block Party won’t be happening in 2023, but no decision has been made for next year.

Organizers confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Monday that the popular music festival will remain on hiatus for the second year in a row while the event’s future is considered.

The organizers added that it will be reconsidered again next year.

The block party last took place in 2021 — in September instead of its usual mid-July timeline — when attendees were required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result from within 72 hours to gain access. That was its first year back after COVID-19 completely canceled the event in 2020.

The annual summer music festival started back in 1995 and was a popular event until the pandemic.

Organizers noted that attendance numbers were down from past years in 2021, although the pandemic undoubtedly played a role. However, they opted to take a one-year hiatus last year to plan for the future. That will now last until at least next year.

Just last year, both Rock the Garden and Twin Cities Summer Jam called it quits. However, other popular festivals like Lakefront Music Fest and We Fest are still going strong.