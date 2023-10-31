Gallery: Halloween events happening around Minnesota, viewer photos

Cold and snowy trick-or-treating

Halloween is here and Minnesotans have lots of options for how to spend the day.

Toddler Tuesdays Halloween Treat Trail at Nickelodeon Universe from 10 a.m. to noon. Parents and kids can head over to the Mall of America in a Halloween costume to pick up a treat bag and ride their favorite rides.



The Masked Manor Experience in Bloomington from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event will feature motion animatronics, treats for kids, and a donation station benefitting Children’s Minnesota. Visit the Masked Manor Experience at 10424 Zion Avenue South.



Trick or Treat Trail from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Trick or Treat Trail is a part of this year’s Black Business Week Event with the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition. Bring the whole family to the Hawthorn Crossings Building for the trick-or-treat trail and the s’mores and hot cocoa station.



Mall-O-Ween from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Mall of America is inviting people to come show off their Halloween costumes for an evening filled with spooky music, photo opportunities, and treats. Head over to the North Atrium for the fun!



Jon-De Farm’s Barnyard Bash from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A not-so-scary Halloween event in Baldwin, Wisconsin will include a hot cocoa bar, the chance to pet a newborn calf, and milking demonstrations in the farm’s new milking parlor. Head over to the farm at 2061 30th Avenue in Baldwin.



23rd Annual Great Halloween Get Together from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Halloween Get Together in South St. Paul is expected to attract thousands of people. The event is set to include music, treats, and more on Marie Avenue in South St. Paul.



Most metro residents woke up to a layer of snow covering the region on Tuesday, with some seeing a light dusting and others seeing up to two inches in isolated areas, coating the roadways for the first time this season. However, the worst of the snow is over for the day, according to meteorologist Ken Barlow.

Worst of the snow is over for the metro. We still have a few snow showers possible for the next hour so before skies clear. Windy this morning, but winds will diminish quite a bit by lunch. Upper 20'a and clear for the kids trick-or-treating, feeling more like 19 with the breeze pic.twitter.com/7jsMdeAffO — Ken Barlow ⚡️⚡️ (@kbarlowkstp) October 31, 2023

