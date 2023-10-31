GALLERY: Nurses help NICU babies, families celebrate Halloween

The nurses at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville brought Halloween fun to the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) on Tuesday.

For the first time, nurses dressed up the tiny patients as ladybugs, mermaids, knitting ladies, Bob Ross, and more. Going forward, the nurses say they hope to institute the costumes as a yearly tradition.

A spokesperson for M Health Fairview said, “For parents and family members with babies in the NICU, it can be such a hard time, so the nurses wanted to bring some positivity and laughter to the unit.”

