Burst of snow coats Twin Cities Halloween morning, skies expected to clear later in the day
Most metro residents woke up to a layer of snow covering the region, with some seeing a light dusting and others seeing up to two inches in isolated areas, coating the roadways for the first time this season. Tap on the video player above to view the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras, or CLICK HERE if you’re on the app.
Although 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Meteorologist Ken Barlow said the heaviest of the snowfall is over, a few more showers are possible early in the morning.
Drivers are advised to slow down as road crews adjust to the first measurable snowfall of the year.
An interactive traffic map can be seen below.
Skies are expected to clear by 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s with wind chills dropping temperatures into the upper teens and lower 20s. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.
Families trick-or-treating tonight should expect a cold evening and plan accordingly.
CLICK HERE to send in photos or videos of snow in your neighborhood, as well as Halloween photos!