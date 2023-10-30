Halloween skeleton display brings whimsy to south Minneapolis yard

Some Halloween displays are scary or gory.

But not this one.

Located near 41st Street West and Chowen Avenue South in Minneapolis, the display called “Lake Scarriet High School Class Photo” features 24 life-size skeletons depicting a photographer trying to wrangle a class full of high school students.

Homeowner Brian Carr is the creator, or “Chief Skeletist,” as he calls himself. His ideas start coming to life months before Halloween in his garage-turned-workshop. It’s packed with everything from glue and safety pins to wardrobe and mock-ups of the concept.

“I treat them like giant marionette puppets. Each one presents its own challenges, and each one is a puzzle to solve,” he said.

Carr is a screenwriter by day and his wife is a casting director, so this hobby is an extension of their talents. Some day he is hoping to turn the hobby into a side hustle.

“I’m creative and an artist at heart, so Halloween is the perfect opportunity to show the world who you are and what you do,” he said.