Former Ramsey Co. employee who was charged with aiding murder suspect gets time served, day of probation

A former employee of Ramsey County Jail who was charged with aiding a murder suspect has been sentenced.

Christine Satriano, 57, was sentenced to 121 days in Ramsey County Jail, but had credit for 121 days served. She must also serve one day of probation and pay $136 in fees.

As previously reported, Satriano was charged with aiding Delaquay Williams after the murder of 31-year-old Regis A. Jones. Jones’ murder was reprotedly an attempt to cover up another homicide that occurred on Feb. 1, 2022.

Court documents state that Satriano and Williams had multiple sexual conversations over the phone while Satriano was working at the jail.

She took a call from Williams and told him she had to tell him something she found out, but said she wasn’t able to do it over the phone. Two weeks later, she told Williams that someone was “talking.”

When Satriano was arrested, autorities found handwritten letters sent to her from Williams asking her to pass information to his codefendants and contact people both inside and outside the jail.

Satriano admitted to having a “flirtatious and emotional relationship with Williams,” and got a new phone number to talk to him. She also admitted to giving him medication that he was prescribed, court documents state.

Delaquay’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.