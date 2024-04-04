First-degree murder charges added against Coon Rapids triple homicide suspect

A man charged in the slaying of a Coon Rapids family earlier this year is now facing first-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors had previously charged 37-year-old Alonzo Pierre Mingo with second-degree murder for the killings of 42-year-old Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, her husband, 39-year-old Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, and her son, 20-year-old Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth. He now also faces six charges of first-degree murder, which carry a penalty of life in prison compared to a maximum of 40 years, according to an updated charging document filed Wednesday.

Two brothers, 31-year-old Demetrius Trenton Shumpert and 19-year-old Omari Malik Shumpert, are also charged with second-degree murder. Their charges haven’t yet been upgraded.

Charging documents allege the trio posed as UPS drivers, then entered the family’s home and held them at gunpoint before shooting them. Surveillance cameras inside the home captured parts of the incident.

While the complaints don’t note much of a motive, other court documents state that Estrada had been under investigation for suspected drug sales dating back to October.

Mingo is scheduled to appear in court on April 17, while Demetrius Shumpert’s next court appearance is set for April 16 and his brother’s is on May 7.