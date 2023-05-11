Festivities begin Thursday for Minnesota’s 2023 fishing opener

Events leading up to this weekend’s official fishing opener in Minnesota kick off in Mankato on Thursday.

Anglers have been waiting all winter for the day, as it marks a major part of the state’s culture. This will be the first time the city has hosted the Governor’s Fishing Opener.

Brad Parsons, a manager for the state’s Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Section, says fishing is a $4.5 billion industry in Minnesota.

“It is so important to so many people in terms of a family and friends and tradition and what you do,” said Parsons.

Events and activities starting Thursday for invited guests include e-bike tours of the Greater Mankato area, kayaking, goat yoga, live music and more.

However, community events include an open house at the Waterville Hatchery from 1-3 p.m. and live music at The Lucky Lure on Madison Lake from 6-9 p.m.

CLICK HERE for a full list of community events.

The DNR is working to protect the heritage so the fishing tradition can be passed on to future generations. CLICK HERE for fishing regulations in the state.

