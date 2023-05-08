Local website helps personalize fishing experience

The wait is almost over! The Minnesota Fishing Opener is on Saturday!

There’s a local website that can help you catch the big one.

The website omniafishing.com is located in Golden Valley. It gives tackle gear recommendations based on where you fish, what you’re fishing for, and the time of the year for lakes across the state and country.

“The result is basically… a digital replacement for being in store and talking to someone,” co-founder Matt Johnson said. “We have all the information and all the community fishing reports that talk about what gear works.”

The company started a few years ago with three people, and they now have 30 employees.