Walz visits metro area fish hatchery ahead of season opener

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz visited an area fish hatchery Monday as the state prepares for the opening of this year’s fishing season.

The fishing opener is less than two weeks away. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, it will be the first time Mankato has hosted the Governor’s Fishing Opener.

During his visit, the governor touted his administration’s budgeting efforts to invest in fishing across the state.

“We have an opportunity to be the best in the world at this. There’s no reason that people shouldn’t be coming from Europe to fish in Minnesota,” Walz said.