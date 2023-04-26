Bait shops face minnow shortages ahead of this year’s fishing season

MN DNR working to address Minnow shortage ahead of fishing season

Fishing season is almost here in Minnesota — but bait shops across the state are having trouble finding enough minnows.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, minnow harvests fell at least 25% between 2017 and 2021. As we head toward the Walleye Opener on May 13, there may not be enough minnows to go around.

According to Urbank Live Bait Company, one of the largest minnow providers in the state, Minnesota’s long, cold winter did some damage to our ponds — where most minnows are grown. The Clitherall store also said that the minnow supply could be impacted for years to come.

“The tough winter we had, a lot of these things died out because the oxygen levels got so low that these minnows that are in there have… They just died underneath the ice then they get covered,” Marshall Koep of Urbank Live Bait Co. said. “And in the spring you don’t know what you have until you actually get to the lake and see if it’s a 100% kill or if there’s actually some live bait left in there to reproduce for that next hatch.”

Koep added that Minnesota’s strict bait laws are also creating hurdles. In an effort to cut down on invasive species of fish being introduced, Minnesota doesn’t allow minnows to be imported from other states.

Lawmakers are considering loosening regulations to allow imports to remedy the shortage. Other initiatives being considered include improving methods of raising minnows and allowing harvests from lakes currently on the “infested waters” list.

But Koep says it may be too late for a good minnow harvest this summer.

“A lot of these lakes have died out, so we have to restock them,” he said. “So you have to put smaller minnows in, they reproduce on their own. For Sucker Minnows, we put them in there, they’ll start growing once June, July comes. Hopefully, by October we have a harvestable minnow on that lake.”