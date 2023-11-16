‘EagleCam’ returns Thursday with changes after 20-year-old nest fell last spring

The EagleCam from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is back up and running after a sad ending to last year’s eagle season.

In April, a tree branch holding the 20-year-old, 2,000-pound nest the EagleCam had been filming endured a foot of wet, heavy snow, and the nest fell over 100 feet to the ground. Unfortunately, the one remaining chick did not survive the fall.

Due to the fact that eagles are very loyal to their territory, a spokesperson for the DNR said that the eagle pair from years past has been spotted by photographers and DNR staff frequenting the same territory.

The female and male eagle captured on EagleCam (Credit: MN DNR)

The DNR has chosen two potential locations to place the new EagleCam. For now, the camera will “tour” locations in the area where eagle activity or perching has been spotted, although the camera is still located in the same vicinity.

A spokesperson for the DNR said the agency will announce the installation of the new camera when it is up and running.

Watch the DNR’s EagleCam live stream HERE.

The female eagle incubating an egg on Feb. 23, 2023 (Credit: MN DNR)

RELATED: EagleCam to return with a new nest, location

RELATED: DNR officials respond to EagleCam nest collapse, chick found dead

RELATED: ‘EagleCam’ eagle egg hatches

RELATED: ‘EagleCam’ eagle egg breaks