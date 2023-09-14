DFL Rep. Wolgamott sentenced for DWI

A state representative who pleaded guilty to DWI earlier this year was sentenced for a misdemeanor conviction on Monday.

Rep. Dan Wolgamott (DFL-St. Cloud), 32, was given two years of supervised probation with a stayed sentence of 45 days in jail, in line with his expected sentence following his guilty plea.

Wolgamott was also ordered to remain law-abiding and attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) impact panel within 90 days and provide proof to the probation office.

He was also fined a total of $485 by the court.

