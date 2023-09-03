State Rep. Wolgamott enters guilty plea in DWI case

State lawmaker Dan Wolgamott (DFL-St. Cloud) has entered a guilty plea after authorities say he drove while intoxicated on July 7 in Kanabec County.

He was initially charged with a fourth-degree DWI and having an alcohol concentration of .08 within two hours of driving.

Court documents show that Wolgamott pleaded guilty to the second count in exchange for the first count being dismissed.

In addition, he is expected to receive a stayed 45-day sentence.

Court documents state he completed a chemical health assessment, an eight-hour class and attended a Mothers Against Drunk Driving panel. He must also pay a $400 fine.