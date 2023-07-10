DFL Rep. Wolgamott arrested on suspicion of DWI

A Minnesota state representative from St. Cloud was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Rep. Daniel Wolgamott, 32, of St. Cloud, was arrested Friday evening in Kanabec County.

Wolgamott, a Democrat, represents District 14B, which includes St. Cloud as well as parts of Stearns, Benton and Sherburne Counties.

The report says a state trooper was searching for a Lincoln MKX after getting reports of a man drinking in a liquor store parking lot just after 6 p.m.

The report states the trooper saw the Lincoln heading east on Highway 23 and saw that it was missing a front license plate, the registration was expired and it appeared to be “weaving within its lane.”

The trooper then made a traffic stop near milepost 261 in Arthur Township and “observed signs of alcohol impairment” during his interaction with Wolgamott, the report states.

Wolgamott was then booked into jail on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI and provided a fluid sample when a warrant was obtained by law enforcement, according to the State Patrol.

Wolgamott was named “Legislator of the Year” by the Minnesota Police Association last month after authoring the COVID-19 Workers’ Compensation Presumption bill.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the DFL and Wolgamott’s office for comment but has not yet heard back.

The State Patrol said the case remains under investigation.