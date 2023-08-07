State Rep. Wolgamott cited for DWI

A state lawmaker has officially been cited for driving while intoxicated last month in Kanabec County.

A citation summary shows that Rep. Dan Wolgamott (DFL-St. Cloud) had a .09 blood-alcohol content when he was stopped on July 7.

He was arrested and now faces fourth-degree DWI and alcohol concentration of .08 within two hours DWI, both misdemeanors.

Wolgamott released a statement after his arrest, apologizing for his actions and saying, “I take full responsibility for my actions, and I ask for your forgiveness.”