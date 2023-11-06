Demolition prep for Lake Street’s former Kmart building to start Monday

Demolition work is set to begin Monday on the building which formerly housed Kmart at Nicollet Avenue and Lake Street in Minneapolis.

A city spokesperson has confirmed materials will be removed from inside the building and that demolition is planned for the week of Nov. 13. The updated plan comes after the Minneapolis City Council approved a nearly $640,000 contract earlier this month.

A massive fire at the building in October pushed the schedule forward for taking the building down.

The move is part of a long-term plan called the New Nicollet Redevelopment Project. Anyone who’d like to weigh in on the re-design of that area can fill out a survey that is open until Nov. 15.

