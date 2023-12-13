Court documents show potential motive in Madeline Kingsbury’s murder

Court documents show her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Adam Fravel, had a possible financial motive for killing Kingsbury.

New details have been released in the Madeline Kingsbury murder investigation, according to KSTP’s sister station, KAAL.

Court documents show her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Adam Fravel, had a possible financial motive for killing Kingsbury.

RELATED: Autopsy confirms Madeline Kingsbury died of ‘homicidal violence’

RELATED: Family of Madeline Kingsbury: ‘We’re relieved that Madeline has been found,’ believe person responsible was arrested

The documents were recently unsealed, and say Kingsbury sent a text to her landlord, saying she was finding her own place, just four days before she went missing back in March. Her body was found in June.

According to Olmsted County search warrants, Fravel told law enforcement that Kingsbury was the primary income producer for the family and that they had recently separated. Investigators also spoke to one of Kingsbury’s family members, who said Fravel had been laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She recalled Kingsbury “crying over the phone because they didn’t have any money,” according to search warrants. That family member also told investigators they were several months behind on rent, and worried about paying for daycare.

The BCA says Kingsbury had a “death benefit” of $170,000 from her job at Mayo Clinic, but there was no beneficiary for the payout.

Fravel, who is charged with first- and second-degree murder, has a hearing scheduled for Thursday morning. He released a statement through his attorney in April proclaiming his innocence.

A trial date hasn’t been set as of this publishing.

RELATED: Murder charges filed against ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury

RELATED: Fravel indicted on 1st-degree murder in Madeline Kingsbury’s death