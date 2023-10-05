Autopsy confirms Madeline Kingsbury died of ‘homicidal violence’

Document doesn't reveal any specific details about her death, other than confirming she died as a result of a homicide.

An autopsy report released Thursday confirms that Madeline Kingsbury, the Winona mother who was found dead after a massive search effort in southern Minnesota, died of “homicidal violence.”

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office released the autopsy report Thursday. However, it didn’t include any other new details.

Law enforcement previously said Kingsbury’s body was found wrapped in a bed sheet on June 7 in a rural area between Choice and Mabel, about a mile off Highway 43 on a public gravel road.

Her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Adam Fravel, was indicted Monday on charges of first-degree murder in connection to her death. His next court appearance is set for Dec. 14.

He faces life in prison, if convicted.

Kingsbury’s father, David, sent the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Monday:

“In 1942 when the tide of the war had finally turned in favor of the Allies after the battles of Stalingrad and El Alamein, the British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, famously said, ‘This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.’

“We are grateful beyond measure for the diligence, dedication and efforts of the Winona County Attorney’s Office, law enforcement agencies at every level, other first responders, and the multitude of many ordinary people in the community who’ve volunteered their resources, time and prayers.

“Our family realizes that this is a long and arduous process. The pursuit of justice for Madeline is worth every ounce of strength and effort we can muster. Not just for her alone, but also for every person suffering from domestic violence and abuse. You have not heard the last from her. Her voice will remain LOUD!”