Couples file civil lawsuits against Isanti wedding venue that abruptly closed

Several Minnesota couples who were left scrambling to find a place to get married after the venue they booked abruptly closed last month are now taking legal action.

In the past several weeks, at least five couples have filed civil lawsuits against Circle B Weddings in Isanti and its owners, Wayne and Angi Butt, each seeking to recoup the money they paid to book the now-shuttered venue.

Their claims range from $5,600 up to nearly $9,100 and total more than $39,400.

The lawsuits echo what 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported back in April: The couples got an email from the venue on April 21 announcing its sudden closure and that “nobody is available to take calls or emails.”

Three of the couples noted in their filings that they’re still trying to find a replacement venue for their weddings, which were all scheduled to take place in August.

Several local vendors have stepped up after seeing the story and offered to help accommodate the couples as best as they can. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS talked with a couple earlier this month who was left in the lurch just 12 days before their wedding but, fortunately, had their wedding day saved by Majestic Oaks Golf Club.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Butts’ lawyer and will update this story if a response is received.