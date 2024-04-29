Minnesota wedding vendors step up to help couples left without a venue say ‘I do’

Last week, a popular wedding venue closed abruptly. Circle B Ranch in Isanti sent notices to customers that it was closing immediately and that no one was available to take phone calls or answer emails. There was no mention of a refund.

Now, vendors across the state are stepping up to help some of the couples left in the lurch.

The Wexford at Emerald Greens in Hastings is one of them, offering an outdoor ceremony space and an indoor banquet hall that can accommodate 400 guests. Wexford is telling couples who were scheduled to get married at Circle B that it will try and find a date for them and is giving up to a 75% discount to those whose wedding dates are coming up fast. Three couples from Circle B Ranch have already booked.

“They don’t have much time to try and reschedule caterers and photographers,” said Carl Dabruzzi, the business manager at the Wexford at Emerald Greens.

“I think everybody’s heart just kind of drops when they hear a story like that and all the people caught in a bind,” he said.

Cragun’s Resort up on Gull Lake is another business trying to help couples who are scrambling to save their special day. The resort offers multiple locations to get married and have created a special offer for anyone who was booked at Circle B Ranch: they are discounting venue rentals and room blocks and are waiving all food and beverage minimums.

“We’re here to help them any way possible,” said Carrie Scarfino, the marketing manager at Cragun’s Resort.

It’s unclear if any of the couples will get their money back from Circle B Ranch. A spokesperson for the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office says they strongly encourage anyone who feels they have been cheated or ripped off to file a complaint with their office online using this form.