Couples left in lurch after Isanti wedding venue announces sudden closure

A Minnesota wedding venue has abruptly closed, leaving couples scrambling to find a new place to get married.

Less than an hour north of the metro, Circle B Weddings in Isanti announced its sudden closure through an email on Sunday.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS received a copy of the message that went out to clients and confirmed its authenticity with the lawyer representing the wedding venue.

“It is no longer possible to maintain the business in the current economic environment, the change in the economy, proliferation of new wedding venues in the market and most importantly increased costs have forced the management to make the difficult decision to close this historic venue,” the email states.

The venue went on to acknowledge the closure will be “devastating” for clients and “for that we are truly sorry.”

The email made no mention of offering refunds, and Circle B’s attorney declined to comment on whether the venue would be offering refunds.

As of Monday, Circle B Weddings had already shut down its website and social media platforms. Customers were told that “Nobody is available to take calls or emails.”

Information on an archived version of Circle B’s website mentions that its owners run two event venues in Cottage Grove, the John P. Furber Farm and Angelayne.