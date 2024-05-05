Local business saves the day for couple left without venue 12 days before wedding

A wedding-planning disaster turned into a happy ending for two newlyweds who were worried they wouldn’t get it.

Just 12 days before their wedding, Katelyn Stalboerger and Isaac Nelson’s carefully laid plans turned upside down.

They are one of more than a dozen couples left in the lurch after the abrupt closure of Circle B Weddings in Isanti.

But thanks to the generosity of a local venue, their perfect day went off without a hitch.

For Katelyn and Isaac, the excitement of planning their wedding turned to terror.

“It’s every couple’s worst nightmare,” said Stalboerger.

Two weeks ago, the Ham Lake couple got an email from their venue that said the business would be closing effective immediately and would be unable to accommodate upcoming weddings.

“12 days is not enough time to feel all your emotions and successfully plan a wedding,” Katelyn said.

Devastated — with the clock ticking — the bride-to-be took to Tik-Tok. Her pleas were seen by millions of people, including the folks at Majestic Oaks Golf Club.

“I could just never imagine,” said General Manager Julie Fearing, who added it was an easy “Yes” to step in and save the day. “I think that we are in an industry of hospitality and being a good person is what it’s all about.”

With very little notice, her team began preparations for Katelyn and Isaac’s wedding.

On Saturday, they set tables and carefully arranged flowers, transforming the club’s event space. Hours later, the couple said, “I do.”

“It was perfect. We just can’t say enough about how awesome they are,” proclaimed Katelyn.

“It’s just hard to articulate how grateful and blessed we are, just how thankful we are for what they did for us,” Isaac added.

Before leaving for their honeymoon Sunday morning, Katelyn told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS amid the stress and chaos, also came some clarity.

“It helped us remember what’s important and that it was important that we were able to get married and be surrounded by our loved ones.”