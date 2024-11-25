Case involving arson of homicide site dismissed after suspect dies

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says the man suspected of intentionally starting a fire at the site of a homicide investigation has died, causing the case to be dismissed.

Documents filed in court last week show attorneys learned about Seddrex Gates’ death on Nov. 4.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Gates was charged in November of 2021 with two counts of first-degree arson for a garage fire on the 5000 block of Oliver Avenue North in Brooklyn Center the month before. A woman died after being shot in the same garage in June of 2021.

Although Gates had been arrested on June 23 that year, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said five days later he was being released from custody.

As of this publishing, there is no word on how Gates died.