UPDATE: Woman found dead in Brooklyn Center, man in custody

A woman was found dead after the Brooklyn Center Police Department did a welfare check Wednesday morning.

According to police, at 3:25 a.m., a 911 caller requested officers to check on the welfare of a woman and multiple children at a residence in the 5400 block of Oliver Avenue North.

Once officers arrived, police said they located a dead woman and found multiple children who were unharmed.

Police said a man has been arrested during the ongoing investigation into the incident.

There is no known threat or danger to the public.