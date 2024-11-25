UPDATE: Woman found dead in Brooklyn Center, man in custody
A woman was found dead after the Brooklyn Center Police Department did a welfare check Wednesday morning.
According to police, at 3:25 a.m., a 911 caller requested officers to check on the welfare of a woman and multiple children at a residence in the 5400 block of Oliver Avenue North.
Once officers arrived, police said they located a dead woman and found multiple children who were unharmed.
Police said a man has been arrested during the ongoing investigation into the incident.
There is no known threat or danger to the public.