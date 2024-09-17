Bunny’s Bar and Grill hosting fundraiser for Park Tavern victims Tuesday

Bunny’s Bar and Grill is hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday to support the families of the victims who were killed during the fatal crash at Park Tavern on Sept. 1.

The restaurant said it will donate 20% of all sales to the families. There will also be $8 Tavern Burgers for “Tavern Tuesday.”

As previously reported, two people were killed and nine were injured when Steven Bailey, 56, crashed into Park Tavern’s patio.

The victims were identified as Methodist ICU Coordinator Gabe Harvey and Park Tavern employee Kristina Folkerts.

RELATED: Park Tavern victims: How to help them and their families

Bailey has been charged with two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and nine counts of criminal vehicular operation.

Charging documents state his blood-alcohol content was 0.325 — over four times the legal limit — at the time of the crash.